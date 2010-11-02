Car Problem Guide

Automotive Issues
Due to the volume of calls and e-mails we receive, it’s tough for us to respond to everyone. We focus on helping the consumer to help him or herself. We have a policy not to get involved in automotive disputes. We are not qualified to figure out what is wrong with a vehicle, and only get involved if there is a trend surrounding one repair shop or dealer. The California Bureau of Automotive Repair addresses these problems. This guide below should help with your questions.
My general advice for dealing for anyone doing business with any company:
- Photocopy, file and save any documentation (receipts, letters, and bills). You don’t know when you’ll need it again.
- Put your dispute in writing by sending a letter or e-mail. You don’t have proof when you call up a company. Even when you do call, take down the name of the person with whom you spoke, the date and time, and what was discussed.
- Send letters certified mail. A return receipt will serve as proof it was received.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I get help with my bad car repair?
If you have a problem with a mechanic over a car repair, complain to the Bureau of Automotive Repair. The agency may send a representative to help resolve the dispute. If a mechanic is breaking the law, the BAR can take action.
Department of Consumer Affairs Hotlines: 1-800-952-5210
Bureau of Automotive Repair Web Site for Consumers
You can also complain to the Better Business Bureau
My newly purchased car is a Lemon. Does it qualify under the Lemon Law?
The California Lemon law applies to cars purchased for private and business use. If, during the duration of the car’s warranty, there’s a defect covered by the warranty that substantially reduces the use or value, you are entitled to get a refund or replacement. The following must be true:
- The dealer attempted to fix the same defect at least four times.
- The vehicle is out of service for 30 days during the warranty period, not counting delays outside the control of the dealer and the manufacturer
The Better Business Bureau also assists in Lemon Law Disputes.
Guide to California’s Lemon Law
What should I do before buying a used car?
There is a list of questions to ask, and you should always take the car to a diagnostic center or repair facility for an overall inspection by a technician. This link offers you the state’s thorough guide to buying a used car: Link
My recently purchased used car isn’t running right and the company won’t listen. Who can help me?
There are a number of agencies that offer assistance with used car problems. Click on the links to see how they can assist you.
New Motor Vehicle Board
1507 21st Street, Suite 330
Sacramento , CA 95814
916-445-1888
www.nmvb.ca.gov
(Can only investigate/mediate complaints on new car/motorcycle dealerships)
Local District Attorney’s Office or
Office of the Attorney General,
Public Inquiry Unit
1515 K Street
Sacramento , CA 95814
916-322-3360 or 800-952-5225
www.caag.state.ca.us
Department of Motor Vehicles
Bureau of Investigations
(check the white pages of your telephone book or click here for local offices)
www.dmv.ca.gov
Handles complaints on all dealerships.
Better Business Bureau – Sacramento
400 S Street
Sacramento CA 95814-6997
(916) 443-6843
Consumers for Auto Reliability and Safety ( CARS )
1303 J Street, Suite 270
Sacramento , CA 95814
(530) 759-9440
www.carconsumers.com
Better Business Bureau – San Joaquin Valley
11 S. San Joaquin Street, Ste. 803
Stockton CA 95202-3202
(209) 948-4880
Department of Consumer Affairs
Bureau of Automotive Repair
( click here for field offices )
1-800-952-5210
www.smogcheck.ca.gov
How can I choose a reputable mechanic?
- You should ask friends who they use.
- Check the mechanic’s license through the Bureau of Automotive Repair web site: Click here.
- You should also check the Better Business Bureau for the mechanic’s reputation.
- The State’s guide to selecting a repair shop
My car won’t pass smog. How can I get cash for my clunker?
Qualified Consumer with old vehicles they’d like to junk can contact the Bureau of Automotive Repair Consumer Assistance Program. The state will pay qualified motorists up to $500 for emissions-related repairs, or $1000 to retire the vehicle. Click here to find out if you qualify.
