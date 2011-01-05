Special Ed Teacher Arrested On Child Porn Charges

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A Sacramento special education teacher has been forced out of the classroom after being arrested for child pornography.
Mark Cline, a teacher at Will C. Wood Middle School in Sacramento, was arrested on December 22, after deputies raided his Clements home in San Joaquin County. He was charged with possession of child porn.
Once school administrators learned of the accusations they pulled Cline out of the classroom and notified parents.
The Sacramento City Unified School District released the following statement regarding the accusations:
“The safety of students is our top priority at Sacramento City Unified School District. As soon as the district was notified of these allegations, the employee in question was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation into the charges. The district is taking this accusation extraordinarily seriously and will take the strongest possible action against the individual should the allegations prove true. The district has proactively notified Will C. Wood parents of this situation and will continue to keep the Will C. Wood community informed.”
Cline bailed out of jail and is on leave. He is scheduled to be in court on Jan. 13.
The case remains under investigation.
I just wonder how many people are going into the special ed area of education knowing that they can manipulate and abuse children with special needs. Parents and school officials need to be a little more alert to these pedifiles.
I was a student of Marks back in the day, and he was one of the few teachers that actually touched my life in a positive way, actually he is probably the only teacher to do so. He is nothing but respectful and kind to his family,friends,and importantly the kids he is around and teaches. Really I do not believe these allegations.
Nothing but positive thoughts on such a influence in my life.
It’s that time of year where I search out this man and reread all the articles on his arrest. Mark Cline is a monster of a man. He’s controlling and manipulative and purposefully surrounded himself with younger women that he could control. Most notably was his daughter, who I feel for and wish the best of luck to everyday. I purposefully avoided him whenever I went to his home and he did hot care for me as I would not allow his controlling behavior. I’m disgusted to admit that I’m related to this man. And there is no doubt in my mind that he did exactly what he’s been sitting in jail for the last six years for.
I know Mark Cline. I pretty much lived at his home two years ago. He is such i sweet, loving man and a great father to his three kids. I am very shocked to hear of these allegations and can’t believe that they would be true.
So what tipped the police off to raid his home for child pornography?
Mark has been a friend for 8 years. He is a kind and intelligent man and great teacher. He would never put a child at risk. I do not believe that the material was his.
You would be surprised how many whack jobs teach within the SCUSD. They usually cover for them..will be interesting to see what they do to this guy.
One must remember that under the constitution, one is innocent until proved guilty. Let us not pass judgment until the court rule.
I can understand how many of his friends and family would rally around a man they think is kind and loving. I feel sorry for the people who have such blind faith. “not my friend, not my father, not my teacher”. The truth is that we never really know the “real” person unless they want us too.
Anyone who has ever known Mark…even for a short time…KNOWS that something is very wrong with this whole thing. Mark IS NOT capable of any of the above said allegations. TRUTH BE TOLD.
I agree withh Cathryn, I am a parent of one of Mr Cline students, Mr Cline was never out of line in anyway. He helped my son in many was and we really miss him. Hope they get to the truth I dont beleive what was found belonged to Mr. Cline. I pray and wish Mr. Cline the best. Dee Davies
