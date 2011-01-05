Special Ed Teacher Arrested On Child Porn Charges

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A Sacramento special education teacher has been forced out of the classroom after being arrested for child pornography.



Mark Cline, a teacher at Will C. Wood Middle School in Sacramento, was arrested on December 22, after deputies raided his Clements home in San Joaquin County. He was charged with possession of child porn.

Once school administrators learned of the accusations they pulled Cline out of the classroom and notified parents.

The Sacramento City Unified School District released the following statement regarding the accusations:

“The safety of students is our top priority at Sacramento City Unified School District. As soon as the district was notified of these allegations, the employee in question was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation into the charges. The district is taking this accusation extraordinarily seriously and will take the strongest possible action against the individual should the allegations prove true. The district has proactively notified Will C. Wood parents of this situation and will continue to keep the Will C. Wood community informed.”

Cline bailed out of jail and is on leave. He is scheduled to be in court on Jan. 13.

The case remains under investigation.