Missing Student’s Family Asks For Bigger FBI Role

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) –– The family of Northern California nursing student Michelle Le wants the FBI to take a lead role in the search for the missing woman.

The 26-year-old was last seen May 27 when she went out to her car during a break at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Hayward. She never returned.

Family spokeswoman Krystine Dinh, expressing frustration with the pace of the Hayward police investigation, said Le’s apartment was not searched until Tuesday, four days after her disappearance.

She also said police told her it would take two weeks before the results of an examination of Le’s car would be available.

“We believe that if personnel experienced in missing persons cases were assigned a lead role, evidence would be analyzed expeditiously, and we would also see her picture and information posted on the FBI’s website under the missing persons link,” Dinh said.

Dinh, who is Le’s cousin, also claimed the family has not been given regular updates from police.

“We’re kind of in the dark,” Dinh complained.

Hayward police said they contacted the FBI in the early stages of the investigation, asking for the bureau’s help in analyzing phone records and phone forensics.

“They have offered every appropriate resource and we are utilizing some of them and keep them apprised of our efforts,” Hayward police Lt. Roger Keener said in a statement.

Hayward investigators have served searched warrants and identified “persons of interest” in the case, according to Keener, but he did not release any names or details.

One person interviewed by police, Giselle Esteban, contacted San Francisco’s KGO-TV, telling the station that she was a close friend of Le before the two had a falling out. Esteban said she was released after being questioned by Hayward police detectives.

Attempts by The Associated Press to reach Esteban on Sunday were unsuccessful. Calls to Hayward police and to the FBI’s San Francisco office seeking comment were not immediately returned.

Meanwhile, Li’s family members said they’re beginning their own search for the missing woman.

Eight volunteers were looking in the Lake Chabot area Sunday afternoon, while more searches were planned during the week.

A reward fund, which was at $40,000 Friday night, was also growing. Family members were tabulating additional money that came in over the weekend, Dinh said.

An updated reward amount was expected to be released Monday.

(Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)