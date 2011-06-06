Man Calls Beating Outside Bowling Alley A Hate Crime

ELK GROVE, Calif. (CBS13) – An assault victim is speaking out after several men severely beat him outside of a bowling alley, shouting gay slurs during the attack.
Doctors told Seth Park he will need corrective surgery for four fractures around an eye and damaged nerves in his face after two men allegedly attacked him in a bowling alley parking lot.
The attack was launched after he tried to defend his two female friends from the suspects, who tried to aggressively proposition them, Parker said.
The man who first struck him began shouting gay slurs after the attack.
“He repeatedly said that over and over and over, like a ridiculous amount of repetition,” Parker said.
The verbal assault made the aftermath of the physical attack more shocking and has even led the victim to question his decision to live his life as an openly gay man.
“For that one moment, I guess last night, I really felt torn down and I felt that maybe being myself wasn’t what I was supposed to be doing,” Parker said.
“I’m angry, I’m hurt, I’m overwhelmed. I’m a little bit in awe,” he added.
The Elk Grove Police Department said they have just begun the investigation and have determined whether they will pursue the case as a hate crime, but if they do, the suspects could face felony assault charges.
One Comment
Excuse me, but that is indeed a HATE crime. When you yell gay slurs as you are beating someone to a pulp, that means it is a hate crime.
Same as Racial slurs, or Religous slurs, and needs to be treated as such.
What is the matter with people??????????????????
Only Caucasians get charged with “hate” crimes. If they are Afro or Latinio I wouldn’t count on the hate crime charge sticking. Minorities don’t get “hate” crimes.
What a deplorable act!
I truly hope those cretins get what they deserve. If only this guy was a CCW…oh well, I am glad he survived, at least.
I hope he sues their families, too.
It “might” be deemed a felony? This assault IS a felony, regardless of the hate issue. Kicking a person is assault with a deadly weapon (shoes) according to case law. That’s usually when the victim is on the ground. The serious injuries would also make it a felony assault. A shove, a slap, or a single punch or fight with no injuries would be the only time this could be considered a misdemeanor. So what the hell was this cop talking about?
This assault IS a felony under any theory, based on the injuries alone. (Regardless of the hate issue.) Are the cops hinting that this MIGHT be prosecuted as a misdemeanor? If misdemeanor is what they pursue, that would be an insult to the gay community. It reminds me of the term, “misdemeanor 187”. It refers to a killing where the victim’s life wasn’t worth much. For the cop to say this MIGHT be pursued as a felony baffles me. What is he talking about?
Sorry. Thought I lost the first post. Computer froze both times.
there should be no hate crime law. How can you add extra punishment for exercising your right to free speech. Im not saying its right to beat anyone to a pulp but lets be grown ups and not ask for extra punishment because someone called someone else a name. The threat of the thought police makes me want to puke.
I hope the victim recovers well and he should hold his head up high for taking his lumps defending a few women. That GAY MAN IS MORE OF A MAN THAN MOST OF THE STRAIGHT MEN OUT THERE. Kudos to you and i wish you a speedy recovery.
@Fenceamerica
It isn’t free speach that is being punished, it is using the speach combined with the actions to show the “hate” motivation of the criminal attack. Different penalties for different motivations has been within our legal world for as far back as we can track. Think of 1st Degree Murder vs. 2nd Degree Murder vs. Manslaughter. Each of those have different motivations. Did the person pre-plan the attack? Did the person kill in the heat of passion? DId the person kill through gross negligence? The speach simply shows the motivation to justify an appropriate punishment.
These ignorant people can think anything they want. They can say [almost] anything they want. They cannot take that ignorance and attack a good, nice young man that neither caused, nor encouraged a physical altercation. He simply was an innocent victim.
My daughter wrks at this STRIKES. There was also an incident on Fri night where a patron had to be escorted out. Then once in the parking lot got into his car and drove around hitting a parked car. The EG PD was also cld out for this, so count that as one of the 33 time they’ve been there this yr. It’s a nice place-the employees are great. It’s just when the unmentionables gather in groups and cannot be handled. Because of these “unmentionables” they may lose their liquor lisence. It gets so bad, that she has to be walked out to her car when the “ick” are hanginng out in the parking lot in gangs waiting to cause trouble.
Sounds like an unsafe place for your child to be working. You might want to act on the red flags here before she ends up a victim.
MAY NOT BE PURSUED AS A HATE CRIME!…….WHAT ? ARE YOU KIDDING ME! Elk Grove police how can you even say that? You should be ashamed !!!!!!……How much more proof do you need ? DEATH? This attack sickens me. In this day and age? Had they been yelling a Racial slur…….it would Definitely be pursued as such. How aggravating for the victim (and close friend) to even have to worry that it may not be considered a hate crime…..That statement is as ignorant as this beating itself. I hope that TRUE justice is done for what has happened to Seth…….otherwise EG police you are saying this insidious behavior is being tolerated in your community. I just wanted to mention also that in Sacramento this weekend was GAY PRIDE weekend. We all should be proud to be able to say we are who are and not wonder for a second if we should change because some ignorance of others…….EVERYONE should be outraged…..especially you EG police…….
Just a side note, isn’t there another investigation going on in EG where two Sikh men were just walking and were gunned down, and now both are dead! Well, I am pretty sure that Seth and his friends were just walking as well to their cars….and Fortunately Seth is alive to tell what happened……..Do the right thing and prosecute these thugs just as it should be….A HATE CRIME!……don’t stop being you Seth. you are an amazing person, and should not have to defend who you are…….but when you do so…you should have the law on your side to do the same.
hope he get well soon….definitely a hate crime.
with all the times the pd has responded to calls there….one would think that the elk grove pd would require strikes to beef up their security or else. not much a family environment after certain hours?
Is this an example of that fine heterosexual morality so many of of you are clamoring for your gay kids to follow?
Morality indeed.
people need to stop hate crimes period and let other people live there life in peace we don’t go around harassing straight people or damaging them physically or mentally but they do those horrible things to us? Most would say That we should start doing the same to them but that wouldn’t do any good for us nor them violent crimes like this one need to stop and be fought the proper way in the court of law one thing is that all us brothers and sisters are connected they really do not know that they could have attacked someones brother dad uncle or good friend and the sad thing for the attacker is that most of us are there CEO or boss or supervisor in there business they work for were are the successful ones excuse me for being blunt but we do the same innocent things straight people do we are all human and need to help one another instead of being aginst each other