Man Calls Beating Outside Bowling Alley A Hate Crime

ELK GROVE, Calif. (CBS13) – An assault victim is speaking out after several men severely beat him outside of a bowling alley, shouting gay slurs during the attack.

Doctors told Seth Park he will need corrective surgery for four fractures around an eye and damaged nerves in his face after two men allegedly attacked him in a bowling alley parking lot.

The attack was launched after he tried to defend his two female friends from the suspects, who tried to aggressively proposition them, Parker said.

The man who first struck him began shouting gay slurs after the attack.

“He repeatedly said that over and over and over, like a ridiculous amount of repetition,” Parker said.

The verbal assault made the aftermath of the physical attack more shocking and has even led the victim to question his decision to live his life as an openly gay man.

“For that one moment, I guess last night, I really felt torn down and I felt that maybe being myself wasn’t what I was supposed to be doing,” Parker said.

“I’m angry, I’m hurt, I’m overwhelmed. I’m a little bit in awe,” he added.

The Elk Grove Police Department said they have just begun the investigation and have determined whether they will pursue the case as a hate crime, but if they do, the suspects could face felony assault charges.