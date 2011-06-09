SEIU Under Attack From Inside Out

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The SEIU, California’s most powerful state worker’s union, is under attack from the inside out, but members say they’re giving themselves a pay raise.
The power of the SEIU lies in its solidarity, something the members don’t question, but they are starting to question the money, nearly $63 million in dues collected last year.
“They’re using us not for the money, they’re using us as a cash cow,” says Ken Hamidi.
Ken Hamidi works at the State Franchise tax Board, and he has also championed the efforts of the California Professional Public Employees Association.
“The only thing we have in common is all of us as state employees is for one thing and one thing only, we put this money in a pot to have a strong voice for representation and bargaining, the rest of it leave up to us,” said Hamidi.
It is the CPPEA that is gaining signatures to end SEIU memberships and become what’s called ‘non-germane objectors’, keeping the rights of collective bargaining. Objecting to the political actions of the union and keeping more of their duties in their pockets.
“The max the SEIU takes out is $90, that’s what it’s capped at so 95% of that could be quite a bit of savings,” Joe Flores explains.
Joe Flores is a delegate with the SEIU, but helping spread the word about this little known fact.
“It just makes sense for smart state workers to pay themselves, keep the money for themselves; you’ve been attacked enough, it’s time to pay yourselves,” says Flores.
And word is spreading fast, with 28,000 members choosing to become non-germane objectors last year.
“They’re thanking us for this knowledge because they seem to be unaware of it,” Flores says.
The SEIU was unavailable for an on camera interview, but they did send this statement which reads:
“We see potential for great abuse and danger for individuals who sign these documents and have taken the steps to alert our members of the potential abuse. CPPEA has no standing with the state and is recruiting state employees based on a pure falsehood. People should view representation claims by CPPEA with the same skepticism as the Nigerian money schemes we receive in our email box each month.”
SEIU Local 1000
One Comment
SEIU is trying to scare people into not submitting the letter because Ken is getting the word out about the letter. SEIU does very little to inform the workers about the letter. It is on the inside cover of their annual membership drive letter in very small font, like 4 or smaller, while their letter is at least 12 font. They met the legal entent of informing the people, but if you call and ask about it, they will not be able to explain it to you. This happened to me three years ago. Took me over three months to finally get information on where I could get information about the letter.
Ken is just providing the information to everyone and letting the workers know they have an option instead of continually providing SEIU with political funding.
Why does it cost SEIU over $17 Million annually for contract negotation and administration, when it costs other unions with very similar contracts less than $300 Thousand annually? The contracts that were signed by legislators last year were basically the same: 3 yr contract with a 3% raise to salary cap in 2013 and a 1 year 5% pay cut for 8 hrs off which runs out in Nov 2011.
SEIU charges more so they can fund their political campaigns. This letter allows you to keep your own money so you can decide where to contribute if you want to.
Ken is not saying that you have to send the letter to him, he is just giving you the option. You can mail it certified or hand deliver it to SEIU – but ensure you get proof that you submitted the letter. Also make sure you have it submitted by June 30th.