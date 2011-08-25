The ultimate goal of prostate cancer prevention strategies is to prevent men from developing the disease. Unfortunately, despite significant progress in research over the past 18 years, this goal has not yet been achieved. Both genetic and environmental risk factors for prostate cancer have been identified, but the evidence is not yet strong enough to be helpful to men currently at risk for developing prostate cancer.

Not everyone experiences symptoms of prostate cancer. Many times, signs of prostate cancer are first detected by a doctor during a routine check-up. Some men, however, will experience changes in urinary or sexual function that might indicate the presence of prostate cancer. These symptoms include:

a need to urinate frequently, especially at night

difficulty starting urination or holding back urine

weak or interrupted flow of urine

painful or burning urination

difficulty in having an erection

painful ejaculation

blood in urine or semen

frequent pain or stiffness in the lower back, hips, or upper thighs.

You should consult with your doctor if you experience any of the symptoms above. Because these symptoms can also indicate the presence of other diseases or disorders, such as BPH or prostatitis, men will undergo a thorough work-up to determine the underlying cause.

More information about PREVENTION & SYMPTOMS can be found on the Prostate Cancer Foundation website including the top 10 considerations for preventing prostate cancer.

_

7 BASICS ABOUT PROSTATE CANCER