STOCKTON (CBS13) — Human error is now being blamed on almost 6,000 San Joaquin County workers not getting paid via direct deposit on Friday.
An IT employee apparently forgot to transmit payroll on Thursday, CBS13’s Koula Gianulias reports.
The mistake affected 5,827 county employees, included court workers, fire district staff and water district employees. Phones were ringing off the hook at the county ofices after employees couldn’t access their funds Friday morning. The money usually is available at 8 a.m.
County Auditor-Controller Adrian Van Houten said it’s the first time this has happened. He had hoped the deposits could go through by 3 p.m. but now the goal is to get employees paid Monday. Van Houten is one of those who wasn’t paid.
Employees who use Wells Fargo Bank, about 1,000, can access their money and another 1,700 who bank with Financial Center Credit Union, about 1,700, can get a loan equal to their previous paycheck deposited with the credit union, Houten.
The only employees who were paid on time Friday were those who still receive live checks, about 900 workers, he said.
Houten said he hoped to work with the employees’ banks to avoid overdraft fees.
