Suspect Still On The Loose After Stealing Car With Boy Inside

OLIVEHURST (CBS13) – A suspect who stole a car with a 5-year-old boy inside is still on the loose after dumping the child this morning in Olivehurst, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department.
Law enforcement officials from Yuba County immediately began looking for the boy and the car, a 2003 Dodge Intrepid, when the boy’s mother called just after 6:00 a.m.
She said she put her son, Jonathan, in the backseat of the car and left the car running in the driveway of her home on Arboga Road as she went back into the home to get Jonathan’s two brothers. When she came back out, she saw someone driving away in the car with her son inside.
She ran down the street screaming her son was inside as the car sped off.
“It could be a crime of opportunity if the suspect didn’t know the child was in the backseat,” said Yuba County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Alan Garza. “Or maybe he watched the mom put the kid in the backseat and took the car anyway. At this point, we’re not sure.”
About 30 minutes later, officers got a report of a 5-year-old boy crying and knocking on doors a few blocks away. Someone eventually recognized him and called his mother.
The child is said to be physically OK.
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department is still looking for the stolen car described as a purple 2003 Dodge Intrepid with a CA License of 6FMG928.
I think the criminal should still be charged with kidnapping as well as the other crimes he committed . .
Personally criminal of this type should be made extinct……
The police will find this fool. I’m thrilled that the child is OK.
Way to blame the victims. Watch your mouth and mind your manners. Oh, and people who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. In other words, I am quite sure she will never make this mistake again and does not deserve to be called names by a half wit such as yourself. My prayers and thoughts are with the family and with you Jamie, perhaps you will grow up one day, eh?
Why isn’t the mother being charged with reckless endangerment? It really is not that hard to put the twins in a stroller and have the 4 year old walk with the mother and stroller out to the car –so that the whole family stays together.
And why would she leave the negine running, with a child in it unaccompanied?
I wonder if the mother is is part of the crime, here? Maybe insurance money?
Maybe she doesn’t want 3 boys?
How else do you explain her part in this? I hope the ocurts find her responsible for the theft of that car. That would be fair justice for the mental scar that boy will have for the rest of his life.
nonsense..three kids, morning rush to school in the cold..we’ve all done it.