Suspect Still On The Loose After Stealing Car With Boy Inside

OLIVEHURST (CBS13) – A suspect who stole a car with a 5-year-old boy inside is still on the loose after dumping the child this morning in Olivehurst, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department.

Law enforcement officials from Yuba County immediately began looking for the boy and the car, a 2003 Dodge Intrepid, when the boy’s mother called just after 6:00 a.m.

She said she put her son, Jonathan, in the backseat of the car and left the car running in the driveway of her home on Arboga Road as she went back into the home to get Jonathan’s two brothers. When she came back out, she saw someone driving away in the car with her son inside.

She ran down the street screaming her son was inside as the car sped off.

“It could be a crime of opportunity if the suspect didn’t know the child was in the backseat,” said Yuba County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Alan Garza. “Or maybe he watched the mom put the kid in the backseat and took the car anyway. At this point, we’re not sure.”

About 30 minutes later, officers got a report of a 5-year-old boy crying and knocking on doors a few blocks away. Someone eventually recognized him and called his mother.

The child is said to be physically OK.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department is still looking for the stolen car described as a purple 2003 Dodge Intrepid with a CA License of 6FMG928.