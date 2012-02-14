Best Bets For Last Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts In Sacramento

We all do it; waiting until the last minute seems to be part of human nature. Some people thrive under the pressure of a deadline while others panic. If you find yourself in the latter group, this guide to last minute Valentine’s Day gifts will surely be of use to you. When caught empty-handed this Valentine’s Day, simply find the item best suited for your loved one and make a detour on your way home from work.

Flowers:



Tuesday’s Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Twiggs is a cozy space that looks more like a garden than a store. This flower boutique creates beautiful arrangements and stunning goods that are much more personal gifts than a bouquet bought in a generic grocery store.The friendly shop, open later than most florists, is known for great service and flawless flowers.To earn extra brownie points, opt for unique flowers or your honey’s favorite blooms instead of defaulting to traditional red roses. Thoughtfulness should make up for the lack of time spent on the present, so last minute purchases should contain especially personal touches.

Jewelry:



Tuesday’s Hours: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Skalet Family Jewelers holds a remarkable collection of gems, rings and other special jewelry. The venue is a great place to browse through made-to-wear pieces as well as order specific designs. Whatever you buy is guaranteed to be unique and special. The sales representatives are very helpful and eager to assist you in picking out the perfect piece of jewelry.

Chocolate:



Tuesday’s Hours: 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Kobasic’s Candies is the perfect place to satisfy a sugar craving. Choose from an assortment of chocolates and candies. You can customize your own box or choose a variety pack of sweets. The chocolatier is known for its Kruffle, the Kobasic Truffle, a one pound bag of Kruffles runs about $17.50. Everything in the shop is fresh and anybody with a sweet tooth is sure to love the delicious creations.

Spa Gift Certificate:



Tuesday’s Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The easiest last minute present, which requires no travel time or gift wrap, is a gift certificate for a spa treatment. This takes the pressure off of Valentine’s Day itself and allows the recipient to schedule a massage at his or her convenience. Blue Sky Day Spa is a relaxing spot that offers many types of massages and spa treatments, including a 90 minute combo massage for $135 . The spa makes it easy to buy certificates with an online order form. Take advantage of this crafty opportunity and make your own voucher to include with a handwritten note in a card.

Dinner Reservations:

OpenTable is a reservation website that connects with hundreds of restaurants to enable users to search for table openings. The website is navigable via location, restaurant name, number of people and time of reservation. It also lists recommended eateries and “available tonight” restaurants, making last minute Valentine’s dinners a breeze to book. If you use the free service, you can earn points which qualify you for restaurant gift cards.

