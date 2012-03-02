HARVEY FLOODS HOUSTON: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | CBS13 Red Cross Fund Drive
WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Deputies Say Suspect Used Elaborate System To Siphon Gas From Underground Tank

Filed Under: carmichael, Gas Station, gas theft

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man they say was using an elaborate system to steal gas directly from an underground tank at a Carmichael gas station.

Deputies were responding to another call at an apartment complex in the area of Winding Way and Hackberry Lane overnight when they noticed a white van parked at the gas station with its lights off.

When deputies approached, a man ran from the van which was parked directly over an underground tank at the station. A green hose had been lowered into the tank. A pump inside the van was siphoning gasoline into a large plastic tank inside the van.

gas theft Deputies Say Suspect Used Elaborate System To Siphon Gas From Underground Tank

A green hose can be seen leading from a plastic tank inside a van into an underground gas tank at a Carmichael gas station. (credit: CBS)


Deputies were able to track down the suspect and arrest him.

With gas prices skyrocketing, deputies say we will most likely see more of this type of crime.

“These type of vehicles go around and doing this at different gas stations. They park over the top of it so it looks like nothing is going on but they add a tube that would come directly out of the vehicles,” explained a Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy at the scene.

It’s unclear exactly how much gas was taken, but it’s estimated the tank in the van could hold 200 or 300 gallons of gas.

The suspect could face grand theft charges.

Comments

One Comment

  1. lurkio says:
    March 2, 2012 at 7:46 am

    So when is someone gonna get arrested for gouging the public on Gas prices?.
    like never!

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. knowit says:
    March 2, 2012 at 9:11 am

    My sister in Eastern Oregon told me this story two days ago…seems they are ahead of our own news!

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch