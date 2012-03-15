Sacramento Kickboxing Coach Accused Of Having Sex With Teen Student

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento personal trainer and kickboxing instructor has been arrested on charges that he sexually assaulted a female teenage student of his.
Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department detectives arrested Fernando Santos, 35, on Wednesday.
Santos was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of oral copulation and unlawful sexual intercourse with the 17-year-old girl. Santos posted bail and was released from custody Thursday, the sheriff’s department said.
The alleged victim is believed to have been assaulted by Santos on several occasions from April 2011 until this January. The victim ultimately reported the alleged assaults, and detectives arrested Santos at his residence based on the victim’s claims and further investigation.
Reaction to the news at the Muay Thai Lau Kickboxing Academy was that of shock and sadness.
“I’m shocked that this happened,” said Vinnie Vantonkum, who used to train with Santos.
But the gym was determined to point out that Santos is not an employee of this kickboxing academy on Howe Avenue in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento.
“Our affiliation with Fernando is he rented space from us,” said Vantonkum. “He’s renting space from Moy Tai Lau to do his personal training classes.”
When Santos didn’t show up to teach a private class earlier Thursday, management wondered what had happened. Now they know.
The 35-year-old instructor – who calls his business “Team Santos” – was well known for his all-female class on Sundays.
Investigators aren’t saying if his alleged victim was enrolled in that particular class. But they do say the 17-year-old is one of Santos’ former students.
While his legal fight is just beginning, the place where he rented out space is fighting to clear its reputation.
“We have our own regular kids classes and adult classes that’s totally separate from Fernando … and I just want to make that clear to everyone,” Vantonkum said.
Due to the nature of Santos’ occupation and the fact that he had numerous students, detectives say they believe there may be additional victims of similar crimes.
Anyone who had inappropriate contact with Santos or has knowledge of unlawful activity on Santos’ part is asked to call Detective Kelly Clark of the sheriff’s Sex Assaults Bureau at (916) 874-5070.
“The victim ultimately reported the alleged assaults…………….”
Ultimately? Why was this not reported immediately?
Aleister Nacht
she probably got tired of her older man plaything and just ratted him out.
She could have been 15 at the time but even 16 is too young for her to realize the pig is just a pig. He’s 30+ taking advantage of someone with no life experience. Sick sick.
Pedophiles and predators of the young realize what they are early in life and many of them arrange their lives so as to have access to what they crave and put them selves in positions of trust, power and authority and are vary careful in the image they project to the world. The cops, the teachers, the coaches, the priests, the foster home operaters, the doctors etc.are the ones you should keep a better eye on.
An extreme example; Ted Bundy was invited into the homes of every one of his victims
This particular case should be looked at vary closely before judgment is past.
Typically, girls are fine with this sort of thing until their parents find out. Instead of saying, I was involved, they say oops, better act like I didn’t do anything!
Doesn’t make it right for this guy to behave the way he did, still a felony, but I do get tired of young girls playing the game then acting innocent when caught.
I am not saying this girl specifically did this,. I don’t know her. But it is very typical these days….
So stop messing with young girls, garbAGE…………….
Wow,….You have it so wrong! I am a woman myself and have been thru a rape. I met girls who in counseling who admitted to doing this.
You need to stop assuming moron.
that explains alot, the way you think… Do you feel good calling me a “moron” I hope so…….
Isn’t Fernando innocent until proven guilty? Sadly his name has already been slaughtered all over the news/media and his career is potentially ruined yet there is still no proof he did this. I know him personally and I truly believe there is more to this story. I have and still would trust him with my child. It’s all very sad and unfortunate. I am still rooting for “Team Santos”.
The proof better be good. This man has children. I don’t know what happened but I have met him and he’s very nice and seems really genuine. If it’s true, it’s terrible and I just hope it’s not.