Comedian Jerry Lewis Hospitalized

June 13, 2012 10:25 AM
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A publicist for comedian Jerry Lewis says he should be released from the hospital sometime Wednesday.

The 86-year-old Lewis was hospitalized Tuesday night in New York, just before he was scheduled to receive an award and present another to Tom Cruise at the Friars Club Entertainment Icon Awards.

Publicist Candi Cazau in Las Vegas said colleagues have told her Lewis is fine. She says he is very busy and simply forgot to eat or drink and his blood sugar level took a dive.

She says she doesn’t know if he collapsed, but he became weak and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Besides the Friars event, Cazau says Lewis is beginning three weeks of rehearsals on “The Nutty Professor,” which is scheduled to open shortly in Nashville, Tenn.

