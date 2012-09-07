Massage Envy Masseur Accused Of Sexual Battery

EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) – A local woman claims she was held against her will and sexually assaulted during her massage.

The accused therapist is now trying to work out the kinks of his criminal case.

“They’re professional; they should know limits,” said one customer.

But deputies say Patrick Lockard, a massage therapist at Massage Envy, was anything but professional during a recent massage.

“That’s something that shouldn’t happen when you go into get a massage,” said a customer.

El Dorado County deputies say a client came to them claiming Lockard sexually assaulted her during a massage session at the business.

Deputies would investigate for days, and eventually arrest Lockart, charging him with false imprisonment and sexual battery.

While customers said good things about the spa itself, CBS13 couldn’t find anyone who had seen Lockart in the past.

The company released the following statement:

“Each clinic…takes all reasonable precautions possible to prevent incidents of inappropriate conduct from occurring.”

Out on bond, Lockard couldn’t be reached for comment at his home in Shingle Springs.

“He’s been a massage therapist for 16 years. He’s never been in trouble with the law,” said Bob Blasier, Lockard’s attorney.

Without going into specifics, Blasier says his client is innocent.

“This is completely consensual with this person, and it was completely voluntary on both sides,” said Blazier.

El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies ask any other possible victims to contact them immediately.