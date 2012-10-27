3 Arrested In Suspected NorCal Poaching Ring

SACRAMENTO (AP) — State fish and game officials have arrested three men in connection with a poaching ring that killed deer, elk and wild pig to sell the meat to private buyers in Northern California.
Lt. Patrick Foy of the California Department of Fish and Game said the men were arrested Saturday after a two month-long surveillance investigation.
Foy says the men were all convicted felons with fish and game violations and were found in possession of firearms.
Foy says eight search warrants were served in Sacramento and Colusa counties Saturday morning at private residences and a market where game meat was found in freezers.
The investigation was sparked by ranch owners who complained of repeated poaching on their properties.
The suspects were booked into the Colusa County jail.
(Copyright 2012 The Associated Press.)
One Comment
is there pictures of these guys by chance?