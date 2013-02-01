UPDATE: Highway 65 In Yuba County Reopened After Multi-Vehicle Crash

WHEATLAND (CBS13) – Highway 65 near Wheatland in Yuba County was closed in both directions for about two hours Friday morning after a multi-vehicle accident, according to Caltrans.

The accident happened at Highway 65 near Dairy Road about a half mile north of Wheatland shortly before 9:30 a.m. The highway reopened at about 11:15.

According to the CHP, an SUV rolled over onto its side and a minivan ended up in a ditch off the roadway on the southbound side. There was no information provided about any injuries.

