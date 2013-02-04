1 Dead, 3 Hurt In Olivehurst Shooting

OLIVEHURST (CBS13) – One person is dead and three others hurt after someone fired several shots at a home in Yuba County Sunday night where a family gathering was underway, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies got a call several calls reporting shots fired in the area of Poplar Avenue near Almond Avenue at about 10:00 p.m. Sunday.
Officers arrived to learn that someone in a dark-colored car had fire several shots fired at a home in the 5800 block of Poplar Avenue.
Four people at the home were struck by bullets. Deputies say 20-year-old Teng Yang was pronounced dead at the home. Three others, ranging in age from 19 to 27, were taken to area hospitals with what is believed to be non life-threatening injuries.
Deputies are still searching for a motive in the shooting and they have not ruled out gang involvement.
One Comment