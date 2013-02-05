Boy, 13, Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Young Woman, 10-Year-Old Girl In Foothill Farms

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 13-year-old boy accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl in separate incidents on Monday in the Foothill Farms area.

Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Jason Ramos said both assaults took place on neighborhood streets.

The first occurred about 8:30 a.m. as a woman was walking in the area of Brett and Vogelsang near Hillsdale Boulevard. She was approached by a boy who knocked her down and fondled her. The boy ran off when he was spotted by a witness, Ramos said.

“It’s a pretty shame that right here in our neighborhoods it’s come down to that,” resident Mike Howell said. “Boy pushed her down and … was pretty forceful on grabbing her clothes and so I guess a passing car drove by and honked a couple times and he took off running.”

The second incident happened about 3:30 p.m. near Stonehurst and Walerga. A 10-year-old girl walking along the street when she was knocked down and sexually assaulted. The boy again fled when approached by citizens, Ramos said.

“I think it’s crazy. It’s a little bit trippy, you know, weird,” neighbor John Peterson said.

Deputies located the boy later in the afternoon and he was identified by the victims, Ramos said.

The boy acted alone and Ramos said investigators don’t believe anyone else was involved.

Investigators are looking to see if the suspect is connected to another sex assault, in the same neighborhood on the same day.

Investigators say the victims are OK, all things considered. Of course, because of the teen’s age, investigators cannot release his name or his picture, but he’s in serious trouble, accused of attacking a young woman and a child.

He was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of sexual assault with intent to commit rape.