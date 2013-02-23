UPDATE: Olivehurst Girl Reported Missing Returns Home

OLIVEHURST (CBS13) – An Olivehurst teen whose family reported missing is back home.

Adriana Miranda Gonzales left her home on Arboga Road on Friday morning and rode the school bus to Lindhurst High School, but she did not attend any of her classes, the sheriff’s department said. She called police about 5:30 p.m. Saturday and was located somewhere near Marysville High School, her father told the Appeal-Democrat newspaper.

Paul Gonzales told the paper his daughter wasn’t apparently scared to call him.

At about 7:30 a.m. Friday, Adriana spoke with one of her friends on the phone and said she was waiting to be picked up at a near-by Tower Mart gas station, though no detail has been provided to identify who was picking her up.

Another friend reportedly received a call from her late Friday afternoon and Adriana indicated that she was fine but did not indicate where she was or who she was with.

Adriana’s family and others friends had not heard from her since she left for school on Friday morning.