Vacaville Teacher Arrested After Loaded Gun, Drugs Found In Vehicle

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Police arrested a Vacaville middle school teacher Thursday after drugs and a loaded gun were found in his vehicle while on school grounds.
Someone notified Willis Jepson Middle School officials that 53-year-old Bobby Chambers, of Chico, had a loaded weapon and marijuana in his car.
School officials contacted a Vacaville Police Youth Services officer to investigate the allegations.
During a search of the vehicle, which Chambers consented to, officers found a loaded handgun, ammunition, cocaine, and less than one ounce of marijuana.
Chambers was arrested without incident and booked into Solano County Jail on drug and gun charges.
