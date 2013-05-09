Vacaville Teacher Arrested After Loaded Gun, Drugs Found In Vehicle

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Police arrested a Vacaville middle school teacher Thursday after drugs and a loaded gun were found in his vehicle while on school grounds.

Someone notified Willis Jepson Middle School officials that 53-year-old Bobby Chambers, of Chico, had a loaded weapon and marijuana in his car.

School officials contacted a Vacaville Police Youth Services officer to investigate the allegations.

During a search of the vehicle, which Chambers consented to, officers found a loaded handgun, ammunition, cocaine, and less than one ounce of marijuana.

Chambers was arrested without incident and booked into Solano County Jail on drug and gun charges.

