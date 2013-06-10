Stockton Mayor Subject Of Third Investigation In 10 Years

STOCKTON (CBS13) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department has an open investigation against Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva.
This is the third investigation related to the mayor in the past 10 years.
A Stockton Police report from a previous, closed investigation details a sexual-battery investigation involving a 19-year-old woman.
Police say they got the call from the woman who claimed Silva tried to rape her. The woman told officers the incident happened in the summer of 2011, before Silva was elected as mayor.
The police report says the then-president of the Boys and Girls Club asked her to perform cleaning tasks and insisted she drink alcohol. It goes on to say:
“At some point he sat on his bed, waved her to come to him, then grabbed her and pulled her across his lap, then he spanked her buttocks several times and told her that she was a bad girl”
The woman came forward about six months later. Police investigated the claims, but prosecutors did not press charges.
A spokesman for the district attorney’s office says that’s because there was no provable crime.
In 2004, a tipster told officers that Silva, who was a school board member and high-school water polo coach, secretly videotaped teens in the bathroom of his former Stockton apartment.
Charges were never filed in that incident, but it recently came back into the spotlight when someone sent out a mass email highlighting the alleged incident.
