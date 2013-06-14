Yuba County Building Collapse May Be Connected To May Earthquake

June 14, 2013 6:28 PM
LINDA (CBS13) — With no warning, a 15,000-square-foot building collapsed in Yuba County on Thursday night.

At around 9:30 p.m., Aimee Rodriguez thought someone might be breaking into the abandoned building in Linda.

“I heard a window break,” she said. “It sounded like maybe someone threw a brick.”

She looked for someone running away, when she watched the building buckle. As pieces of the building flew, she assumed something had hit the building.

Investigators say they still don’t know what caused this big of a building to suddenly fall to the ground.

Cameras at the jewelry store next door might help solve the mystery, but nobody’s venturing inside until it’s safe to enter.

Nearby businesses would have been open today, but because of the collapse, they’ve closed temporarily until they figure out what happened.

Code enforcement is also looking into how the building was constructed. Because it was built in the 1950s, a lack of reinforcing steel could have played a role in the collapse.

