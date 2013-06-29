Landscapers Brave Heat To Complete Donated Meditation Center For Cancer Patients

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The heat didn’t keep a landscaping crew from an important project in Roseville.
Happy Spaces Landscapes donated a free front-yard makeover to Wellness Within, a center for cancer patients and survivors.
Local vendors donated materials to build a healing garden for patients to meditate in during treatment.
“Being able to do something that actually has a healing, relaxation, therapeutic type effect is great because I think with color and fragrance and shade and things like that it can really affect your mind and your spirit,” said Kate Bowers, Happy Spaces owner.
Bowers’ crew worked fast through the heat and was able to finish the project in one day.
