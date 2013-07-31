Bar Fight: Town House Name Change Upsets Midtown Sacramento Residents

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A bar fight in Midtown Sacramento isn’t between customers.

Instead, people are upset with the new owner before she’s open for business for renaming the Townhouse Lounge and taking down the landmark sign.

Shannon Cannon says her dream of owning her own bar has been a bit soured.

“It’s my vision, my dream, that I’ve thought about for years,” she said. “I was kind of offended because this is basically like my baby.”

Shannon has spent months and tens of thousands of dollars rehabbing the inside of what was once the Town House—a Midtown staple for decades—she didn’t want to show us inside until it’s ready.

But it’s the outside that’s getting the attention.

“I’m actually going to add a few things around there, there’s going to be little twinkles.”

You’ll notice the bar has a new name, and a new sign, meaning the iconic gigantic Town House sign has been taken down.

In some eyes, it’s the end of an era.

“I didn’t realize it would be such a big deal.”

But it has been a bar fight. Shannon has received angry messages, and then a Facebook page emerged to keep the Town House and boycott Shannon’s Starlite.

“It’s pretty sad to see people making comments about it before it’s even open.”

Shannon insists she simply wasn’t legally allowed to use the Town House name.

Still, the outrage has her wondering if she’ll make it here.

Midtowners we spoke to say they’ll give it a go.

“I’m just intrigued to see how it’s going to turn out.”

For Shannon, she hopes it’s the start of a new era.

“I think, and I hope, it will be a fun place to be.”