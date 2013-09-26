Yuba City Restaurant Owner Rips Drug Agents For Fruitless Lunchtime Raid

September 26, 2013 12:17 AM
Filed Under: Illegal drug trade, Jeremiah English, NET-5, The Refuge, Yuba City California

YUBA CITY (CBS13) — The owner of a Yuba City restaurant raided by drug agents is fighting back against allegations her restaurant was being serving up more than just food and drinks.

“Not only is it an absolute lie, I will be trying to look for a good slander attorney,” said Shari English, owner of The Refuge, a high-end bar and restaurant.

NET-5 Commander Martin Horan said drugs were also being served at the restaurant.

“They could score usable amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana,” he said.

Shari English’s son, Jeremiah English, 35, was arrested on Tuesday. He’s facing drug trafficking, conspiracy and perjury charges after, officers say, they found illegal drugs at addresses associated with Jeremiah.

But no drugs were found at The Refuge. Still, officers believe the eatery was home base.

“He can believe whatever he wants, but there is no proof,” Shari English said, rejecting any notion her bar was a drug front. “The allegations against Jeremiah English have absolutely nothing to do with The Refuge restaurant.”

She was even more outraged that a search warrant was served during lunchtime.

“They waited until 10 minutes after noon, in the middle of our lunch hour to come in and ask our customers leave,” she said. “They went from this restaurant from top to bottom and didn’t find a single thing.”

She insists her business and son were wrongly targeted.

Commander Horan says that’s not the case.

“The primary goal was to build this up as a young person’s hangout and to get more and more people coming in so they would be the clientele for both the bar and the drugs,” said Horan.

According to net 5, Jeremiah is on federal probation for other drug-related crimes.

Shari says the restaurant will stay open, and she plans to fight her son’s charges.

