Elk Grove Police Refuse To Investigate Identity Theft Until CBS13 Steps In To Help

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — An Elk Grove couple says investigators wouldn’t take over the case of a man’s identity theft, until CBS13 got involved.

Suzette Bryant says her and her husband’s information were being used from Rocklin to West Sacramento. She even confirmed there were pictures of the suspect.

But Elk Grove Police said there was nothing they could do.

“I was mad,” she said.

She was more than upset after someone recently stole her husband John’s identity, hacking their joint accounts.

“I get a call from Wells Fargo they said is John Bryant there? Wells Fargo never calls us,” she said.

But that was just the beginning. She says the calls started pouring in from at least four stores, each with the same suspect description.

“He said he’s caucasian. I said my husband is 5’9” and he’s black.”

So Suzette went to work gathering the receipts and confirming the stores that contacted her had surveillance.

But after all of that work, Elk Grove Police said the suspect wasn’t a priority.

That’s not what Suzette wanted to hear.

“I’ve always been told I’m very persistent—I’m not going away,” she said.

That’s when she got a hold of CBS13. When we called Elk Grove police, things changed.

“We’ve decided that we do need to look at this information that is available in the report,” said Elk Grove Police Officer Chris Trim.

He says a sergeant in his department was misinformed as to what cases needed to be investigated.

“We determined that the method that the supervisor was using was not the current method, so we have taken care of that, thanks to 13 for contacting us,” Trim said.

Suzette was shocked but happy. She says the police had contacted her and are looking into the case.

Elk Grove Police now say they’ll be checking to make sure other cases weren’t passed over.

