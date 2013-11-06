YEAR IN REVIEW: CBS13's Most Read | Sports 1140 KHTK's Most Read | CBS13's Most-Viewed Videos

UPDATED: Deputies Seek 15-Year-Old Runaway From Shingle Springs Home

November 6, 2013 2:52 PM
Filed Under: El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, Missing Person, runaway, Shingle Springs

SHINGLE SPRINGS (CBS13) – The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in finding a 15-year-old runaway.

Investigators say Juliet Riffey ran away from her Shingle Springs home on Friday. Her mother says there are no signs that Riffey had packed a bag or was even prepared to be away from home.

The teen is home schooled and investigators are concerned for her safety because she has limited contact with people outside her home.

Riffey is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has a cleft lip, dark blonde-brown hair, blue eyes, and wears oval wire framed glasses.

Anyone with information regarding Riffey’s whereabouts is urged to contact Det. Gallagher with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 642-4720 or El Dorado County Dispatch at (530) 621-6600.

Editor’s Note: Originally, the sheriff’s office erroneously reported Riffey had ran away from a foster home instead of her home.

  1. Spicy Amy (@trashyamye) says:
    December 29, 2016 at 1:41 pm

    http://www.recordcourier.com/news/local/15-year-old-found-safe/

