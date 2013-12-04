Planned Parenthood Employee Accused Of Sexual Battery Against Patient

Parents Call Out Woodland School District Over Potentially Toxic CarpetParents in Woodland are concerned over potentially toxic carpet in their children's classrooms, and several parents claim the fumes from the newly installed carpet have made their kids sick.

Sacramento Kings Star George Hill Shines Spotlight On First RespondersSacramento Kings guard George Hill is scoring a different type of assist, by honoring veterans and first-responders in his Sideline Soldiers program.

Regulation Questions Swirl As Sacramento Draws Closer To Recreational MarijuanaFor months, Joe Devlin and his team have been working to create the rules and regulations for each aspect of Sacramento’s cannabis industry, including cultivation, delivery, dispensary, testing, and transportation.

The ATM May Be Real, But Make Sure To Give The Card Slot A TugMore than $1 million has been stolen from local residents in just the past year at the gas pump and at ATMs.

Special Gift Meant To Help Woman Shift Gears In Her LifeThe vehicle has been spruced up to look brand new from Auburn’s Caliber Collision and Allstate, as part of the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides Program.