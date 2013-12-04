Planned Parenthood Employee Accused Of Sexual Battery Against Patient

Filed Under: Jorge Martin-Santana, Planned Parenthood, Sacramento

Jorge Martin-Santana

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Planned Parenthood employee was arrested on a count of sexual battery, according to the Sacramento Police.

Jorge Martin-Santana, 28, allegedly inappropriately touched a patient while working as a medical assistant in October.

Sacramento Police detectives got an arrest warrant from the district attorney’s office for Martin-Santana on Tuesday. He turned himself in on the same day.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident, but encourages anyone who may have been victimized by Martin-Santana as a patient to come forward.

Related articles
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch