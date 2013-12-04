Planned Parenthood Employee Accused Of Sexual Battery Against Patient

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Planned Parenthood employee was arrested on a count of sexual battery, according to the Sacramento Police.
Jorge Martin-Santana, 28, allegedly inappropriately touched a patient while working as a medical assistant in October.
Sacramento Police detectives got an arrest warrant from the district attorney’s office for Martin-Santana on Tuesday. He turned himself in on the same day.
Investigators believe this is an isolated incident, but encourages anyone who may have been victimized by Martin-Santana as a patient to come forward.
Related articles
- Suspect Arrested In Sacramento For Massacre Of Mexican City Officials In 2000
- Couple Gives Birth To Rare Natural Identical Triplets In Sacramento
- Manteca Residents Upset Sacramento Killer Could Be Moving In Next Door
- Sacramento County Deputy Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Teen Formally Charged
- Sacramento County Man Arrested After Missing Wife Found Dead In Their Home
One Comment