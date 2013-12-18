Stockton Boys And Girls Club’s Charter Revoked, Critics Blame Mayor Silva

STOCKTON (CBS13) — The Stockton Boys And Girls Club is in jeopardy of shutting down after being unceremoniously stripper of its charter, and critics are blaming Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva.

The national chapter of the group is pulling its support of Stockton’s chapter after new questions have been raised about how money was spent and Silva’s involvement.

Board member Terry Hull is so frustrated by the mess, he plans to resign.

“I think it’s a terrible travesty that it’s come to this,” he said.

He fears the club will have no choice but to shut down, leaving hundreds of kids with no place to go after school.

“The bottom line is cash flow that was supporting the club is going to disappear,” Hull said.

The club stands to lose $780,000, paid each year by the Stockton Unified School District for after-school services. The district says it can’t pay that money to an organization that isn’t state approved.

Since the group is technically no longer part of the Boys And Girls Club of America, that makes it difficult for the district.

“We’re not sure if it’s the same organization, and we’ll consider the contract null and void,” said Dianne Barth-Feist with the school district.

Superintendent Steve Lowder wrote in a letter to the club’s interim director, “…the District is exercising its right to terminate its professional relationship with the former Boys & Girls Club of Stockton.”

The national chapter wouldn’t give a specific reason for revoking the charter, but Hull points the finger at mayor and former Stockton Boys & Girls Club CEO Silva.

Silva recently admitted in an email obtained by CBS13 to turning down money to avoid an audit.

“I’ve been told by fairly good sources that the Boys and Girls Club of America saw when he didn’t want an audit, and that was the final straw,” Hull said.

If the chapter really has to shut down, parents like Odelia Ramirez say its kids like her son that will really lose.

“They’re helping with homework, they have access to the Internet, and my son’s doing better academically,” she said.