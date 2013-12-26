Manteca Family Mourns 9-Year-Old Girl Killed Before Christmas

MANTECA (CBS13) — A sudden car crash shattered the lives of a Manteca family after their 9-year-old girl was killed.
Tony Izzo posted a sentimental video of Mariah Izzo, 9, smiling and carving pumpkins on Christmas Eve.
He also shared a gut-wrenching clip of Mariah in her hospital bed on Christmas Eve, where she would be pronounced dead after an accident a day earlier.
She was riding in a small SUV the day before Christmas Eve on McHenry Road in Modesto. While they were stopped at an intersection, the California Highway Patrol says a 66-year-old woman rear-ended the car.
Mariah was airlifted to UC Davis Medical Center, but doctors couldn’t save her.
Officers don’t know why the driver didn’t notice the car stopped at the intersection. The woman behind the wheel told officers she was going about 20 miles below the speed limit. Investigators don’t believe drugs or alcohol were involved.
“If it’s determined charges need to be brought against one of the drivers after determining who is at fault for causing the collision, then we will take those steps sometime in the future,” said CHP officer Eric Parsons.
The CHP says Mariah was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.
One Comment
RIP My Daughter Mariah Izzo