Drug Charges Dropped Against California Treasurer Lockyer’s Wife

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) – Drug and child endangerment charges were dismissed Friday against state Treasurer Bill Lockyer’s wife, who was arrested on suspicion of being high on methamphetamine and keeping drugs in a Southern California home she shared with her 9-year-old son.

A Superior Court judge threw out the case against Nadia Lockyer at the request of prosecutors, court spokeswoman Gwen Vieau said.

“It was dismissed because she did a large amount of rehabilitation,” her attorney, Allan Stokke, said in emailed comments.

“She has already completed a very rigorous and long-term program – much, much longer than the normal diversion program – including a substantial amount of in-patient treatment,” Stokke wrote. “She is happy and will continue in her efforts in regaining the trust of family and friends.”

Nadia Lockyer, 42, is a former Alameda County supervisor and president of the Santa Ana school board.

She resigned the supervisor’s post in April 2012 following a string of bizarre public incidents that she blamed on chemical dependency.

For instance, Lockyer claimed that she was assaulted in a hotel by a former lover she had met in 2010 in a drug and alcohol rehabilitation program. The state Justice Department investigated the claim but eventually declined to charge the man with any crime.

Lockyer was separated from her husband and living at a relative’s home in Orange when she was arrested in August 2012. Police, acting on a tip, said they found drugs, an opium pipe and other paraphernalia at the home, which she was sharing with her son.

Authorities said when they later contacted Lockyer, she appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine.

She was charged with child endangerment, being under the influence of drugs and possession of drugs and paraphernalia.

The Lockyers married in 2003. Bill Lockyer filed for divorce in July 2010 but withdrew the papers last March, saying through a spokesman that he was proud of the progress she had made in drug treatment.

The couple now live in Long Beach.

