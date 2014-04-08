WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Sammy’s Law Would Require Recording CPS Interviews With Parents

April 8, 2014 6:05 PM

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new bill aims to change the way Child Protective Services operates in California.

The bill is called Sammy’s Law, named after a Sacramento baby taken from his home by CPS when his mom asked for a second medical opinion.

Ruby Dillon has been fighting to get her child back for more than a year.

“My daughter is completely distraught, it’s just terrible,” she said. “She’s nowhere near the child she used to be.”

Scarred and healing from being sexually abused by her father, the 9-year-old stays with various families while Ruby tries to undo the CPS report that has now been found to be wrong.

“I have a copy of a police report, and a copy of the social services report, and the police report by trained investigators is a 180-degree difference from what’s written by a social worker,” she said.

The error is not uncommon.

A new report by the state auditor reveals assessments by CPS workers in three counties were routinely “flawed” as well as “incomplete and inconsistent.”

“CPS has become the greatest threat to the very kids it was designed to protect,” said Assemblyman Tim Donnelly (R-Twin Peaks).

After the latest report, Donnelly wants to get rid of CPS in all of California’s 58 counties.

“I’m not going to stop this fight,” he said. “It’s why I believe this agency needs to be eliminated.”

Not having the power to do such a thing now, Donnelly is focusing on passing Sammy’s Law. It would require all meetings between parents and CPS workers to be recorded.

“In many cases, the only evidence presented in court for removal of a child is the word of a social worker,” he said.

The fight continues for Ruby. She says in the end, she wants her daughter back and to prevent other children from going through the same nightmare.

“For her to be suffering through this is just heinous. Just completely heinous,” she said.

Sacramento County Child Protective Services declined to comment on the bill, which still needs to be reviewed by a committee.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia