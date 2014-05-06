Bank Robbery Suspect Shot, Killed By Yuba County Deputies Following High-Speed Chase

OLIVEHURST (CBS13) — A bank robbery suspect was shot and killed after a high-speed chase with Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday.

At around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, a deputy spotted a person who matched the description of a suspect in bank robberies in Yuba City and Chico, as well as another attempted robbery in Marysville, said Sheriff Steve Durfor.

That deputy followed the suspect from Seventh and Willow streets to Highway 70 as he worked to get other deputies in to help. A chase would ensue, reaching speeds of 100 mph.

The chase would end in Olivehurst when the suspect reached a dead-end road on Grand Avenue, Durfor said. When the vehicle was stuck at the base of some railroad tracks, the suspect and deputies exchanged gunfire.

The suspect was pronounced dead at 2:21 p.m.

That suspect matches the description of the Federal Bureau of Investigations’ “Man-bag bandit,” wanted for two armed robberies in Yuba City, and two in Chico in the past month. Wednesday, authorities confirmed the man’s identity as 43-year-old Christopher George Louk, a man is believed to have been living in the Sacramento area for the past few months.

Investigators worked late into the night, scouring the suspect’s bullet-riddled red SUV.

A witness recorded some of the gunfire exchanged following the pursuit.

The Mims family was sitting in their home next to where the shootout happened.

“Are they going to retaliate? The driver? Is it going I come through our wall? said Melinda Mims.