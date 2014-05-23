WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13 NORCAL WILDFIRES: At least 15 dead so far | Trump pledges support | Road closures | Weather/air quality forecast

Woman Killed In Crash Along San Juan Road

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A woman believed to be in her late-20s was killed in a crash along San Juan Road, near El Centro Road, early Friday morning.

Police say that the crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. Investigators at the scene believe that the woman was heading west along San Juan Road when she, for an unknown reason, crossed over into the eastbound lane.

The woman then over-corrected, hopped a curb and crashed into a tree.

No one saw the accident, but neighbors in the area heard the crash and called 911. The woman, who was sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene by Sacramento Fire Department personnel.

Neighbors in the area tell CBS13 that drivers often speed through this stretch of road. Investigators are still trying to determine if speed, drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

