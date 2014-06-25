MyRedbook.com Shut Down By FBI, Owners Face Prostitution Charges

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two suspected sex sites have been shut down by the FBI, and one of the alleged masterminds lived in our region.

Federal investigators say prostitutes and pimps used the websites for years to sell sex.

In May of 2013, CBS13 investigated sites like MyRedbook.com and how they allegedly gave johns an easy way to choose where to look for sex.

“First thing I do when I get here is I go on my computer and put my ad on,” one woman we spoke to said.

She claimed she was a masseuse who advertised her sex services openly on the Internet, including MyRedbook.com

At the time, we had no idea one of the operators was living in our own backyard.

On Wednesday, the FBI seized the domains of the San Francisco-based site, as well as SFRedbook.com and slapped the owners with a slew of charges, including promoting prostitution.

The seizures also affected sister site MyPinkbook.com. That site returned a 502 Gateway error on Wednesday.

One of the suspects, AnneMarie Lanoce lived in Rocklin. Her last address was listed as an apartment where no one answered on Wednesday.

“She would sit out there all the time and chain smoke and a lot of kids would come up to her too and say hi,” said Amber Sevilla.

Her next-door neighbor says she never suspected anything illegal was going on.

“I never would’ve thought anything like that, but yeah it’s a little scary,” she said.

A much more dramatic scene unfurled in the Bay Area as federal agents raided two locations, seizing several boxes of evidence. They arrested tech entrepreneur Eric Omuro, who was also accused of running the sites.

Investigators told our sister station, KPIX, they found massage parlors using the site to sell child prostitution.

Omuro is also facing charges of money laundering and racketeering.