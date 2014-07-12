SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A 19-year-old man is under arrest by Sacramento Police after investigators say a baby suffered fatal injuries while in his care.
According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers were called to investigate after an injured 14-month-old girl, later identified as Leila Shehadeh, was brought to Sacramento Fire Station #17 late Friday afternoon. The baby was taken to the UC Davis Medical Center but was later pronounced dead.
Police detectives were soon called to the hospital and Shehadeh’s home along Andy Circle in Sacramento due to unexplained injuries found on the girl.
Investigators found that the girl was in the care of her mother’s boyfriend – 19-year-old Guyland Washington. When the mother came home from work, investigators say that the woman found that her daughter was injured and took the baby to the nearby fire station.
“I just can’t believe he would do something like that,” neighbor Allen Jefferson told CBS13.
Jefferson said police swarmed the neighborhood and even questioned him.
“He said, ‘You know anything about a baby?’ First I said ‘no’ because I had forgotten, and [then] I remember, ‘Yeah, there was a baby,'” Jefferson said.
Washington was arrested Saturday morning following the investigation by police. He has been booked at Sacramento County Jail on charge of murder.