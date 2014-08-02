Crews Contain Grass Fire That Burned Near Cal Expo

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Crews were once again battling a fire along the American River Parkway near Cal Expo.
The fire, which was first reported a little before 2 p.m. Saturday, was near Exposition Boulevard and Tribute Road. The smoke plume from the fire could easily be seen throughout the greater Sacramento area.
More than 20 engines were at the scene, according to Sacramento Fire. No structures were threatened by the fire, however.
A little after 3 p.m., crews reported that they had knocked down the fire and have moved into mop-up stage.
If the situation sounds familiar, firefighters battled a fire near Cal Expo at the beginning of July.
The department notes that, at one point, about 150 firefighters in total were working the fire near Cal Expo and another along Lemon Hill Avenue. More than 30 acres were burned, Sacramento Fire says.
