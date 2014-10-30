Whatever Happened To Kidnapping Victim Jaycee Lee Dugard?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Millions felt she had no chance of living a normal life.

Kidnapped at the age of 11 as she walked to school in her South Lake Tahoe neighborhood in 1991, Jaycee Lee Dugard was found 18 years later in 2009.

She was held captive by Phillip and Nancy Garrido and forced to bear his children.

The Garridos are in prison, but where is Dugard today and how is she coping?

CBS13 spoke with her former therapist, who says Jaycee is living somewhere in California with her two daughters, who are now 16 and 20.

Jaycee, her former therapist also said, is “doing incredibly well” and “proud of the accomplishments she’s making through her foundation.”

The JayC Foundation shared a portion of a letter written to Jaycee from another kidnapping victim, a young girl she had mentored:

“When I was 11, I was kidnapped and held hostage for seven years, it seems so inadequate to say thank you. I am so grateful for what you have done.”

