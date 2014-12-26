Auburn Facebook Group Paying It Forward By Helping Those In Need

AUBURN (CBS13) — A rash of good deeds have been taking place in Auburn as hundreds of people continue to pay it forward.
On Christmas Day, a man dressed as Santa Claus at Rowdy Randy’s paid for people’s gas. Down the street, more complete strangers pitched in to buy a bicycle for a boy who walked to school.
It’s these random acts of kindness that are becoming part of everyday life in Auburn, thanks to a private Facebook page.
Strike Zone in Auburn is a popular spot the day after Christmas, but not just for batting. It’s the new meeting place for a group of women who never met in person until Friday, yet have all done some really nice things for one another.
Debbie Scott came to the gathering to thank the woman who cooked her a hot meal for Christmas.
“A nice big ham, and she even made baked sweet potatoes,” she said. “I was probably going to have tamales or something really fast food-ish almost.”
Sitting right next to her is Linda Leighton, who likes to buy coffee for the next person in line.
“It’s a new age we’re coming into that people do feel blessed and want to help others—karma,” she said.
Those are just two examples of the infectious kindness popping up on Pay It Forward in Auburn. One person posts a need, dozens respond in minutes.
“It’s a small gesture but to someone else it can mean the world,” said founder Dina Brazil.
Since August, the page has grown to more than 2,000 followers, all locals.
The owner of the Strike Zone keeps big bins around. There are leftovers from the holiday toy drive, and other items that will go to an upcoming project—packages for troops.
The group hopes Pay It Forward will become a social movement.
Everything on Pay It Forward is done voluntarily.
One Comment
