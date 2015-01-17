VOTE: What do you think about legalizing rolling stops for cyclists?
UPS Driver Arrested In Theft Of Gold, Silver Bars

January 17, 2015 4:32 PM
Filed Under: United Parcel Service

ANDERSON, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a driver with United Parcel Service has been arrested on suspicion of grand theft after several packages containing silver coins and silver and gold bars worth more than $200,000 went missing during the shipping process.

The Shasta County Sherriff’s Department says Kevin Peel was arrested Friday in the city of Anderson.

The department says Peel became a person of interest early in the investigation, which began in October when several packages containing precious metals went missing.

Authorities say sheriff’s detectives served a search warrant at Peel’s home days later and found cases of gold bars and silver coins matching the quantities reported stolen.

Deputies recovered gold and silver bars worth about $200,000 but say they had no evidence at the time the 40-year-old driver had stolen the precious metals.

He’s being held on $250,000 bail.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press.

