Baby Justice’s Father Arrested On Unrelated Misdemeanor Warrants

WOODLAND (CBS13) – Frank Rees, the father of a baby found dead outside of Knights Landing, has been arrested on unrelated misdemeanor warrants.

The Yolo County Jail confirmed that Frank had been arrested Sunday evening. According to jail records, Rees was booked on three separate warrants. The first is for driving while his license is suspended or revoked for DUI and failure to appear in court after a written promise. The second warrant is for driving while his license is suspended or revoked for DUI and providing false proof of financial responsibility. Third warrant is for DUI.

Rees’ bail has been set at $120,000.

Sunday morning, the parents of Samantha Green – the mother of baby Justice Rees – released a statement in support of her, saying that she would not do anything to harm him.

“Our family is grieving not only for the loss of our grandson Justice, but also the possible loss of our daughter Sami Green,” Randy and Laurie Green wrote.

Samantha was arrested early Saturday morning for the death of Justice.

Later Sunday afternoon, Samantha’s sister also released a statement to CBS13 that noted how the family has differing opinions on the situation:

“We want to clarify a couple things. My family does have different opinions on the situation we are experiencing. We do not support the decisions my sister has made. We fully support law enforcements efforts as well as the district attorneys efforts to ensure the truth is discovered and that justice is served for Baby Justice. We would like to thank the community, volunteers, and law enforcement who assisted us in finding my sister and nephew as well as those continuing to work on the case.”