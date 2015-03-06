Baby Justice’s Father Arrested On Drug-Related Charges Two Days After Court Appearance

WOODLAND (CBS13) — The father of a three-week-old baby whose body was found near a Yolo County slough is behind bars tonight.

Deputies arrested Frank Rees at his parents’ home in Woodland on Friday after executing a search warrant. They found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and ammunition.

Yolo County Sheriff’s deputies say they found drugs and ammunition at his home, but it’s not clear if this most recent arrest is tied to the death of his son, Justice Rees.

No one at the home wanted to speak with CBS13. A note on the door read “Please just let us grieve in peace. No interviews for now. RIP Baby Justice.”

Rees is the father of the 20-day-old baby whose body was found near a Knights Landing slough more than a week ago. Initially, the baby’s mother, Samantha Green, claimed she had been attacked and kidnapped.

Green is now facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the baby’s death.

After the baby’s body was found, Rees was arrested, but on unrelated charges. He spoke to CBS13 from behind bars where he said he has four other children.

Neighbors tell CBS13 they aren’t surprised by Rees’ arrest.

Jack Korth says the people who live in the area mostly keep to themselves, but the home didn’t seem to fit in in the usually quiet neighborhood.

“Just loud music, noise, verbal loudness,” he said. “It’s just a bad scenario all the way around.”

Rees is being held on $45,000 bail.