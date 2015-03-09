Sacramento RT Police Insist They’re Cleaning Up Problems With Downtown Arena On Horizon

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With the Sacramento Kings downtown arena on the horizon, CBS13 has told you about calls from both community and business leaders to clean up the light rail system.

Two recent studies showed light rail needs to improve riders’ experience and safety.

CBS13 spoke to Norm Leong, the head of Regional Transit Police, about his plans to improve the system.

For Chanda Litten, light rail is the only way to get around after her car broke down. She says she’s occasionally faced with characters who make her uneasy.

“It’s really dark, and you see some undesirables,” she said. “It doesn’t happen often, but when it does it can be very scary.”

But Leong says they’re trying to change that, partly by turning to modern technology.

“The staff at our security operation center are monitoring the over 200-plus cameras,” he said.

It’s like something out of a casino security room. Dealing with a limited budget, Leong has turned to a newly updated and elaborate camera system as part of the plan. Staff monitoring the stations in real time would be able to call out officers immediately to areas where many could feel alone.

“What they’re doing is they’re looking for suspicious behavior; there’s been times when they’ve viewed fights and then called us in,” he said.

Along with security guards on trains, the system has launched a real-time text tip line where people can send security concerns.

Leong insists RT will be ready for the downtown arena when it opens in October 2016.

“As the downtown core itself grows, that people will utilize the system that is both cleaner, safer, and feeling safer for our ridership,” he said.

Riders can share their input in an RT survey.