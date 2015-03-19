Cracks Form After $26 Million Pioneer Bridge Project On Highway 50

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Portions of a $26 million Caltrans construction project may have to be redone after less than a year.

Caltrans says when the cracks surfaced on the Pioneer Bridge several weeks ago, there were initial concerns about the bridge structure itself.

Caltrans sent inspectors to have a close look at the Pioneer Bridge, and the agency says the structure itself is sound and safe for drivers.

“We want to make it clear to the public that the bridge is safe. There’s nothing wrong with the structure whatsoever,” said Caltrans spokesman Dennis Keaton.

There are cracks on the new Highway 50 surface in four or five places that have been temporarily patched up.

The entire resurfacing project cost $26 million – and with a potentially pricey fix looming, who’s on the hook?

“At this point it’s too early, but we do know there’s a three-year warranty on the actual work,” Keaton said of the work by Myers and Sons.

Caltrans says for now, the cracks do not appear to be spreading. Permanent fixes may happen in the next month or two. In the meantime, the agency is promising a thorough investigation.

“Everyone has to be held accountable, and that’s what we want to do. We want to make sure it’s transparent and we find out what happened here,” Keaton said.

Caltrans says the work may force lane closures, but indicated it could happen during the day, between the morning and evening commute.