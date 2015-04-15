Hope Solo Makes U.S. Roster For 2015 World Cup

The 23-players who will compete in the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup have been announced. Coach Jill Ellis unveiled the roster for the United States Women’s National Soccer Team (USWNT) on Tuesday, April 15.
U.S. Soccer has a roster that will feature a combo of World Cup veterans and newbies. Syndey Leroux and Alex Morgan are among several players appearing on the roster for the first time.
2015 will be captain Christie Rampone’s fifth World Cup. Rampone is turning 40 in June. Midfielder Shannon Boxx and forward Abby Wambach will be playing in their fourth tournament. This will be the third time Carli Lloyd and Heather O’Reilly were named to the roster. Another veteran who will make her third appearance on the roster is Hope Solo.
In June of 2014, the goalie was arrested and charge with misdemeanor counts of assault. She was accused of assaulting her half-sister and nephew. The charges against the soccer player were later dropped in January of 2015.
Controversy around Solo did not stop there. Six days after the charges against her were dropped, she was suspended by U.S. Soccer after her husband was arrested for a DUI. It was reported she was “acting belligerent” at the scene.
The 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off in Canada on June 6th. Click here for the entire roster.
