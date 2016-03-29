Macy Jenkins

Twitter: @MacyJJenkins
Macy joined the CBS 13 team as a reporter in February 2016. Born in West Palm Beach, Florida and raised in Los Angeles, California, she’s excited to be back home in the Golden State.
Prior to joining CBS13, Macy worked as a multimedia journalist for the CBS Affiliate KTHV in Little Rock, Arkansas. There, she covered national stories like the April 2014 EF-5 tornado and the kidnapping and murder of real estate agent Beverly Carter. During her time in the state’s capital, Macy had the opportunity to cover several high-profile political figures throughout the state including Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Former Governor Mike Beebe, Governor Asa Hutchinson, and Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump. Before landing in the Natural State, she spent time as the Washington, D.C. bureau reporter for Springfield, Missouri’s KOLR 10, where she spent her days tracking down congressmen in Capitol hallways. In 2013, she worked as the assignment desk intern for KABC in Los Angeles.
Macy received her master’s degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications and her bachelor’s degree in Communication and Spanish from The George Washington University in Washington D.C. She studied at the University of Barcelona and after visits to nearby France, Italy, and Morocco, she fell in love with traveling and exploring new places. Next on her list: somewhere in South America.
In her spare time, Macy enjoys high-energy concerts, nail-biting television dramas, scenic bike trails, meeting new people, and taking in all the great outdoors has to offer.
If you would like to share story ideas with Macy, email her at mjenkins@kovr.com or follow her on twitter @MacyJJenkins.
Macy’s Recent Stories
- Suspect In Elderly Woman’s Assault May Have Ties To Murder On School TrackInvestigators with Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department are still trying to connect the dots but say the suspect's motive appears to be sexually assaulting elderly women. They believe the suspect sexually assaulted 86-year-old Fusako Petrus and her 61-year-old friend.
- Woman, 86, Killed In Random Attack At Highlands High School TrackDevastation traveled quickly around the Highlands High School neighborhood after an 86-year-old woman was beaten to death on the school’s track.
- Sacramento City Leaders Postpone Vote On Controversial Homeless PlanSacramento city leaders decided to postpone their vote on a controversial plan to create a tent city for the homeless. The proposed complex would be built at Carl Johnston Community Park in Del Paso Heights.
- Davis Police Officers Attacked By Crowd On Picnic DayTwo officers with Davis Police Department were attacked by a crowd of people during a Picnic Day celebration on Saturday.
- Woman Could Face Murder Charge In Suspected DUI Crash On ATVThe driver was Carlee D’Rata, 29. According to the CHP, she had twice the legal limit of alcohol in her system. Investigators say D’Rata left the scene but was later arrested at her home for felony DUI and second-degree murder.
- Stockton Mayor Praised For Growth, But He Faces Tough ChallengesA national organization called New Developing Exceptional American Leaders (NewDEAL) has named Tubbs one of the top pro-growth progressive mayors in the country.
- Elk Grove Student Who Fell To Her Death In Berkeley MournedTeachers and students in Elk Grove mourned the loss of Kimberly Tze who fell three stories from a balcony and died in Berkeley.
- Nearly Two Dozen Caught In Stockton Gang Sweep, Including Corrections OfficerThe people arrested face more than 60 felony charges combined for offenses including possession of narcotics, conspiracy, theft, promoting gang activity and more.
- New Ad Campaign Turns Spotlight On SikhsA new ad campaign wants to bring awareness about major world religion Sikhism. More than 25 million people practice the religion, with a huge population here in the Sacramento Valley.
- Suspects In Yuba City Soldier’s Murder Face Hearing In TennesseeFamily members remembered their daughter McClaine with memorial more than two thousand miles from their Yuba City home. Flowers now line the same place where McClaine’s remains were found in January.
- Rose Prick Makes Antelope Woman Seriously SickBack in February, Lendahl-Gonzales was in her rose garden, where she often spends afternoons with her roses. She was getting the house ready for company when something happened that isn't out of the ordinary for a gardener.
- Search For Missing Yuba College Student Complicated By False Social Media LeadsThis search has brought in investigators from all over the area, from Yuba City, to Live Oak to Gridley. CBS 13 learned Friday that joint efforts to find Aly mean officers will consider every lead and will not ruling out kidnapping.
- A Week Later, Still No Sign Of Missing Yuba College StudentIt’s been a week since Alycia Yeoman was last seen in Yuba City leaving a party on Romero Street. The effort to find the missing 20-year-old continued on Thursday with a search by the FBI.
- Stockton Building Linked To Deadly Oakland Fire Has Code ViolationsStockton Fire has now ordered a 24-hour fire watch on the building until the alarm system is up and running. But even after seeing those terrifying flames in Oakland, the people who live here told CBS 13 they don’t believe it’ll happen to them.
- Boy Scouts Replace Orange Trees Stolen From Orangevale Church OrchardFrom 9 years old all the way to 18, the scouts aren’t bitter about what happened back in November. Instead, with smiles, they made it their mission to resurrect their community garden at the church they call home.
- Californians Rally At Capitol For Immigration, Bail ChangesFrom immigration policy, to bail reform, to protection for Muslims, Californians spoke out on Capitol steps on Monday eager for state leaders to make changes now.
- After Home Explosion, Firefighters Warn Lake Tahoe Residents To Watch Ventilation SystemsA vacation home near Kirkwood Mountain Resort exploded and went up in flames this afternoon. And neighbors say it’s the second time it happened this week. Now officials are investigating to find out what’s to blame.
- Elk Grove Puts $31 Million Toward New Aquatic CenterThe new aquatic center will be located on 20 acres of land between Civic Center Drive and Big Horn Boulevard. Plans include an Olympic pool with springboards and a dive well, an instructional pool, and a recreational pool with a play structure.
- Companies Consider Bidding To Build Potential Border WallThe Department of Homeland Security has extended the deadline for companies looking to help design President Donald Trump's wall on the Mexican border.
- California Lawmakers Consider Easing State’s HIV Disclosure LawsSenate Bill 239 aims to change laws that criminalize and stigmatize people living with HIV. Furthermore, the authors hope to make laws consistent with laws regarding other infectious diseases.
One Comment
I read your article about the elderly women raped. I had to look at your bio to see why you didn’t report the description of the assailant. Mystery solved.