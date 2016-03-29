Macy Jenkins

Twitter: @MacyJJenkins

Macy on Facebook

Email: mjenkins@kovr.com

Macy joined the CBS 13 team as a reporter in February 2016. Born in West Palm Beach, Florida and raised in Los Angeles, California, she’s excited to be back home in the Golden State.

Prior to joining CBS13, Macy worked as a multimedia journalist for the CBS Affiliate KTHV in Little Rock, Arkansas. There, she covered national stories like the April 2014 EF-5 tornado and the kidnapping and murder of real estate agent Beverly Carter. During her time in the state’s capital, Macy had the opportunity to cover several high-profile political figures throughout the state including Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Former Governor Mike Beebe, Governor Asa Hutchinson, and Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump. Before landing in the Natural State, she spent time as the Washington, D.C. bureau reporter for Springfield, Missouri’s KOLR 10, where she spent her days tracking down congressmen in Capitol hallways. In 2013, she worked as the assignment desk intern for KABC in Los Angeles.

Macy received her master’s degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications and her bachelor’s degree in Communication and Spanish from The George Washington University in Washington D.C. She studied at the University of Barcelona and after visits to nearby France, Italy, and Morocco, she fell in love with traveling and exploring new places. Next on her list: somewhere in South America.

In her spare time, Macy enjoys high-energy concerts, nail-biting television dramas, scenic bike trails, meeting new people, and taking in all the great outdoors has to offer.

