Deputy Injured In Pursuit Crash Expected Recover

May 12, 2016 8:59 AM
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A sheriff’s deputy is in the hospital and a suspect has been arrested after a high-speed chase in south Sacramento.

Wednesday night, a Sacramento County Sheriff gang unit deputy tried to make a traffic stop on a car with no plates.

But the driver took off, leading police on a chase from Martin Luther King Boulevard and 15th Avenue onto northbound Highway 99 – where he threw a gun out the window.

The suspect got off on Broadway, so a deputy tried to stop him with a PIT maneuver but hit a tree.

The suspect later took off running until a K9 tracked him down.

Siacksorn's booking photo. (Credit: Sacramento County Sheriff's Department)

“The good thing is we had air support up right away and there were a lot of K9 units in the area, that’s why they were able to apprehend him so quickly,” said Sgt. Tony Turnbull with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials say the deputy, a 16-year veteran of the department, has non-life threatening injuries. He is expected to be released from the hospital Thursday morning.

The suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Sacramento resident Somephone Siacksorn. He is facing numerous charges, including vehicle theft, evading officers and a probation violation.

Siacksorn was booked at Sacramento County Jail and is being held on $1,070,000 bail.

  1. Lynne Gamble says:
    May 31, 2017 at 8:37 am

    Illegal immigrant drug dealer.

