Cold Case Murders Reopened With Questions For Church Of Scientology

June 8, 2016 6:48 PM By Jennifer McGraw
Filed Under: cold cases

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – The cold case of two female casino workers from South Lake Tahoe brutally murdered 34 years ago has been reopened.

For the first time, a victim’s sister is now speaking out and pleading for help.

“We don’t really know what happened. There hasn’t been any closure at all,” said Dana Dearing, Marilyn Putt’s sister.

“Once it’s reopened again it’s kind of like reopening the wound it just brings everything back again,” she said.

Julie Schossow and Marilyn Putt went missing in January of 1982. Julie’s body was found chained and bound in the South Fork American River six months later. A month passed and Dana’s sister Marilyn’s body was also found a 150 feet down river.

“They were both blackjack dealers in South Lake Tahoe. They were living up there and they worked together, they hung out together, they were close friends,” said David Stenson with the El Dorado District Attorney’s Office.

“If there’s anyone out there that’s directly involved with or associated with the Church of Scientology in South Lake Tahoe, you may or may not know you have information that could be helpful, so please contact us,” said Stevenson.

While that’s the new information, the detective can’t say why it’s an important factor, but said it’s a lead they’re pursuing.

While there’s still so many unanswered questions, there’s one thing Dana knows for sure, Marilyn loved her 5-year-old boy more than anything.

“She would never have just left him,” Dana said.

The family is asking for closure. While nothing will bring back Julie or Marilyn, Dana said answers will allow them to all rest in peace.

“It’s very hard and difficult wondering what her last moments are like and what she was going through and that’s the part that’s hardest,” Dana said.

If you have any information contact the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office.

More from Jennifer McGraw
Comments

One Comment

  1. Mat Pesch says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:16 am

    If those two girls were Scientologists, the Church of Scientology will still have the Ethics and PC (preclear folders) for them which might hold clues to their deaths. The church never destroys the folders even when a person dies as they believe in reincarnation and the idea that the personal information may still have value in the future.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia