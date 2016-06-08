Cold Case Murders Reopened With Questions For Church Of Scientology

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – The cold case of two female casino workers from South Lake Tahoe brutally murdered 34 years ago has been reopened.

For the first time, a victim’s sister is now speaking out and pleading for help.

“We don’t really know what happened. There hasn’t been any closure at all,” said Dana Dearing, Marilyn Putt’s sister.

“Once it’s reopened again it’s kind of like reopening the wound it just brings everything back again,” she said.

Julie Schossow and Marilyn Putt went missing in January of 1982. Julie’s body was found chained and bound in the South Fork American River six months later. A month passed and Dana’s sister Marilyn’s body was also found a 150 feet down river.

“They were both blackjack dealers in South Lake Tahoe. They were living up there and they worked together, they hung out together, they were close friends,” said David Stenson with the El Dorado District Attorney’s Office.

“If there’s anyone out there that’s directly involved with or associated with the Church of Scientology in South Lake Tahoe, you may or may not know you have information that could be helpful, so please contact us,” said Stevenson.

While that’s the new information, the detective can’t say why it’s an important factor, but said it’s a lead they’re pursuing.

While there’s still so many unanswered questions, there’s one thing Dana knows for sure, Marilyn loved her 5-year-old boy more than anything.

“She would never have just left him,” Dana said.

The family is asking for closure. While nothing will bring back Julie or Marilyn, Dana said answers will allow them to all rest in peace.

“It’s very hard and difficult wondering what her last moments are like and what she was going through and that’s the part that’s hardest,” Dana said.

If you have any information contact the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office.