WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Lisa Meadows

July 7, 2016 4:39 PM

lisa meadows web headshot Lisa Meadows

Comments

One Comment

  1. Chris Woods says:
    May 6, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    So Lisa,

    Is precipitation to large a word for you? Please refrain from using precip in every other sentence.
    Jeeeez!

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch