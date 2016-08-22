Grant Napear

KHTK Personality: Grant Napear

Twitter: @GrantNapearShow
Show: The Grant Napear Show

Listen to The Grant Napear Show weekdays from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. on KHTK Sports 1140.

 

Recent updates from The Grant Napear Show

Comments

One Comment

  1. Pia Borghesi says:
    October 31, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    Hi Grant, My name is Sam and I’m mad Kings fan! I’m 13 and i live in Melbourne Australia. I started supporting the kings because my uncle was from Sacramento and still has family there. We are fortunate enough to be doing a bucket list trip in December and have purchased tickets to the Kings V Cavs and Kings V Spurs games. I am very excited for the future with young talent like JJ, Frank Mason, WCS and Buddy Hield although My two favorite players are Deaaron Fox and Skal Labbisere. I have also heard you call the kings games and i’d love to meet you and some of the players. I am not on twitter so would love to hear back from you and meet you when my family and i are at the big games. Sam (via mums facebook)

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch