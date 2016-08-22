Twitter: @GrantNapearShow

Show: The Grant Napear Show

Listen to The Grant Napear Show weekdays from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. on KHTK Sports 1140.

The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie; Dave Joerger The head coach of the Sacramento Kings Dave Joerger joined the Doug and Grant for his weekly appearance. Listen as coach talks about the first few days of training camp, how excited he is to be back on the grind and all the fundamentals he is teaching the young players on the team.

Adding Pieces; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie – 6/6 On the Thursday edition of the Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie, the fellas break down the Vince Carter signing with the Kings, as the NBA is never dead , they talk off season moves in the league, including former King Rudy Gay joining the Spurs with a lot more.

The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie; Steve Sax 4/5 Former MLB player and current MLB Radio Network analyst Steve Sax joined Doug and Grant to break down the first few days around the league. Everything from how he thinks the Astros will fair to the Giants bullpen issues continuing.

AUDIO: Grant Napear and Doug Christie interview with Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf The Mayor of Oakland Libby Schaaf joined Doug and Grant and discussed the situation her office is facing to keep the Oakland Raiders in the city of Oakland.

Chris Landry On The Grant Napear Show With Doug Christie – 11.16.17 Chris Landry of Landry Football joins Grant Napear and Doug Christie.

Nobody Knows What A Flagrant Foul Is; The Grant Napear Show – 6/17/16 Grant Napear get's you ready for Fathers Day with NBA Finals and US Open talk on KHTK.

Grant Napear interview with Nancy Lieberman Grant Napear interview with Nancy Lieberman The newest assistant coach for the Kings and Basketball Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman joins Grant to talk about her joining the team and her career in basketball.

The Grant Napear Show – Kosta Koufos Interview The Grant Napear Show - Kosta Koufos Interview Newest addition Kings big man Kosta Koufos joins Grant and talks about his game, what he brings to the team, being re-united with George Karl, and more.

Grant Napear interviews Vlade Divac Grant Napear interviews Vlade Divac Vlade joined Grant to talk about the moves the Kings have made in the offseason, what he expects of Demarcus Cousins and Coach Karl, and where he sees the Kings […]

The Grant Napear Show – July 6th, 2015 – Seg. 12 The Grant Napear Show - July 6th, 2015 - Seg. 12 Grant wraps up his show talking Kings signings, roster changes, the NBA Summer League, and the new downtown arena.

The Grant Napear Show – July 6th, 2015 – Seg. 11 The Grant Napear Show - July 6th, 2015 - Seg. 11 Grant talks the MLB home run derby, more on the Sacramento Kings, and has Scott Howard Cooper from NBA.com on to talk all the […]

Grant Napear Show – July 6th, 2015 – Seg. 10 Grant Napear Show - July 6th, 2015 - Seg. 10 Grant talks about the Sacramento Kings roster and the concept of a team vs a roster of individuals. He talks more on Rondo, Rudy Gay, […]

Grant Napear Show – July 6th, 2015 – Seg. 9 Grant Napear Show - July 6th, 2015 - Seg. 9 Grant talks Rory McIlroy’s injury and the NBA Summer League for the Sacramento Kings.

The Grant Napear Show – July 6th, 2015 – Seg. 8 The Grant Napear Show - July 6th, 2015 - Seg. 8 Grant has the voice of the Memphis Grizzlies Eric Hasseltine to talk about Kosta Koufos and what he brings to the Sacramento Kings. Eric […]

The Grant Napear Show – July 6th, 2015 – Seg. 7 The Grant Napear Show - July 6th, 2015 - Seg. 7 Time for Grant’s Rant featuring New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul blowing up fireworks in his hand and being hospitalized. Grant talks more […]

The Grant Napear Show – July 6th, 2015 – Seg. 6 The Grant Napear Show - July 6th, 2015 - Seg. 6 Chris Granger, President of the Sacramento Kings, joins Grant to talk about the progress of the Golden One Center in downtown Sacramento. Granger talks […]

The Grant Napear Show – July 6th, 2015 – Seg. 5 The Grant Napear Show - July 6th, 2015 - Seg. 5 Some Boston Celtics fans weigh in on Rondo and what he can do for Sacramento and Grant talks San Francisco Giants with 4 different […]

The Grant Napear Show – July 6th, 2015 – Seg. 4 The Grant Napear Show - July 6th, 2015 - Seg. 4 More on Rajon Rondo and Sacramento Kings free agency.

The Grant Napear Show – July 6th, 2015 – Seg. 3 The Grant Napear Show - July 6th, 2015 - Seg. 3 Callers weigh in on Rajon Rondo’s production and what he brings to the Sacramento Kings. Grant also touches on the other Kings additions and […]