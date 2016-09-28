NORCAL WILDFIRES: Wildfire status summaryResources: Evacuation orders, shelters...Air quality & weather conditionsRoad closuresFire mapFire devastation in photosHow you can helpMore WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Gov. Brown Signs Bill Allowing Felons To Vote In Jail

Governor Jerry Brown making a statement at a press conference. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Gov. Jerry Brown has agreed to restore the voting rights of convicted felons serving time in county jails.

The bill that Brown announced signing Wednesday also reinstates the voting eligibility of felons on probation or under community supervision beginning next year. It does not affect those in state or federal prisons.

AB2466 stems from California’s criminal justice realignment, which led to some people convicted of low-level felonies serving time in county jails.

Republican lawmakers say felons should not be allowed to cast ballots while serving a sentence, with Sen. Patricia Bates of Laguna Niguel saying it compromises the integrity of elections.

Democratic Assemblywoman Shirley Weber of San Diego says opponents don’t want to allow certain people to vote. She says civic participation can be a critical part of reducing recidivism.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Information War (@GovDeception) says:
    October 14, 2017 at 11:33 am

    Once out of jail I think ppl should be given their voting rights back. It is just another lunatic Democratic law that some moron dreamed up taking away the voting rights and gun rights.

    Reply | Report comment |

