Gov. Brown Signs Bill Allowing Felons To Vote In Jail

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Gov. Jerry Brown has agreed to restore the voting rights of convicted felons serving time in county jails.
The bill that Brown announced signing Wednesday also reinstates the voting eligibility of felons on probation or under community supervision beginning next year. It does not affect those in state or federal prisons.
AB2466 stems from California’s criminal justice realignment, which led to some people convicted of low-level felonies serving time in county jails.
Republican lawmakers say felons should not be allowed to cast ballots while serving a sentence, with Sen. Patricia Bates of Laguna Niguel saying it compromises the integrity of elections.
Democratic Assemblywoman Shirley Weber of San Diego says opponents don’t want to allow certain people to vote. She says civic participation can be a critical part of reducing recidivism.
Once out of jail I think ppl should be given their voting rights back. It is just another lunatic Democratic law that some moron dreamed up taking away the voting rights and gun rights.